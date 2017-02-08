Planters Bank Presents to feature Cas...

Planters Bank Presents to feature Casablanca this Sunday, February 12th at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Clarksville Online

The "Planters Bank Presents" film series next movie will be the iconic wartime romantic epic "Casablanca". This movie will be shown this Sunday, February 12th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan 14 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,835,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC