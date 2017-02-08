Planters Bank Presents to feature Casablanca this Sunday, February 12th at the Roxy Regional Theatre
The "Planters Bank Presents" film series next movie will be the iconic wartime romantic epic "Casablanca". This movie will be shown this Sunday, February 12th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan 14
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC