No to camps for rejected migrants- Rabat

Thursday Feb 23

Rome, February 23 - Moroccan Ambassador to Rome Hassan Abouyoub on Thursday rejected the idea of setting up camps in North Africa for asylum seekers who get sent back after being intercepted at sea while trying to reach Europe. "It is not culturally acceptable," Abouyoub told an ANSA Forum.

