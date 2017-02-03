Morocco's Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort ticks all the boxes

Glamorous air hostesses, exotic ads and America's earliest planes: Captivating images trace Pan Am's 60-year history from glory to crushing bankruptcy The hacks that slash rail journey prices revealed: How 'fare-splitting' works on trips all over the UK... but you may need up to 28 tickets to make a saving! Cars, fishing boats, a helicopter and a horse: Meet the woman who HITCHHIKED her way 44,000 miles across the world... alone Finding the perfect place in the middle of nowhere: Penny Smith is blown away by Newfoundland's puffins, moose, icebergs - and ferocious wind Inside Amsterdam's Waldorf Astoria: Why it's hard not to fall in love with a hotel that has stunning private gardens, a spa and a two-Michelin-star restaurant The hotel that looks like a TRAIN: Inside Japan's bizarre new dorm-style hostel that's been converted from real sleeper carriages Only FIVE PER CENT of the world's ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.