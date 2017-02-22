Morocco sets up friendship group with...

Morocco sets up friendship group with China

Read more: Xinhuanet

Morocco parliament launched on Tuesday a Moroccan-Chinese friendship group, aiming at promoting joint actions between legislative branches in the two countries. The speaker of Morocco's House of Representatives Habib El Malki announced the establishment of the group, saying that the movement would contribute to fostering bilateral cooperation between the two countries, according to an official statement.

Chicago, IL

