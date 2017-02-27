Morocco says forces to withdraw in Western Sahara's Guerguerat standoff

Morocco on Sunday announced the withdrawal of its forces from a U.N. buffer zone in the disputed Western Sahara territory, where for months they had been in a standoff with troops from the Polisario independence movement. The move took place days after a phone call between Morocco's King Mohammed VI and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and will reduce military tensions in Guerguerat, a remote area in Western Sahara near Mauritania.

