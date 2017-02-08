Morocco, Madagascar for fostering leg...

Morocco, Madagascar for fostering legislative cooperation

Rabat, Feb 9 Madagascar's Senate President Honore Rakotomanana and Morocco's ambassador Mohamed Benjilany held a meeting to foster cooperation between the legislative institutions of the two countries. During the meeting on Wednesday, held in the Madagascar capital Antananarivo, the two reviewed bilateral relations and Rakotomanana congratulated Morocco over its return to the African Union .

Chicago, IL

