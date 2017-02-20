Morocco just joined the African Union. Herea s why that matters.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The king of Morocco, Mohammed VI, center, is welcomed by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, left, in Kigali, Rwanda, during the king's tour of East Africa last year. Mohammed also traveled to Tanzania and Ethiopia to seek support for his country's bid to join the African Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC