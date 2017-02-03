Morocco harnesses the power of the sun

Morocco harnesses the power of the sun

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Al Jazeera

The southern sun bakes down upon Morocco's 580-megawatt solar plant, in line to be the largest in the world upon its completion in 2018. This $9bn plant, known as Noor - "light" in Arabic - positions Morocco as a global leader in sustainable energy development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan 14 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan 6 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,603 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC