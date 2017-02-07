Morocco demands 'clear signal' from EU on future relations
A Moroccan minister has warned the European Union that it must "clarify its position" and put an end to its conflicting positions regarding the North African country or face the consequences for both migration and the economy. Euractiv Spain reports .
