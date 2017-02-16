Moroccan pragmatism: A new chapter fo...

Moroccan pragmatism: A new chapter for Western Sahara

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Al Jazeera

King Mohammed VI's new African policy reflects the Moroccan monarch's pragmatism and realism. While in the past, Morocco had adopted a disastrous "empty chair" policy, the new policy is proactive and positive for the outlook of Morocco's territorial integrity and the controversy it is facing over the Western Sahara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC