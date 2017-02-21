Monolithic Moroccan Homes - Villa Aga...

Monolithic Moroccan Homes - Villa Agava has a Blind Front-Facing Facade

Villa Agava, a family home in Casablanca, Morocco, has a unique design that offers privacy without sacrificing views or natural light. The home has a blind front-facing facade that gives it a monolithic, stern appearance from the street, but on the inside it has floor-to-ceiling windows on every other wall, giving its occupants a spectacular view of the surrounding area.

Chicago, IL

