Monolithic Moroccan Homes - Villa Agava has a Blind Front-Facing Facade
Villa Agava, a family home in Casablanca, Morocco, has a unique design that offers privacy without sacrificing views or natural light. The home has a blind front-facing facade that gives it a monolithic, stern appearance from the street, but on the inside it has floor-to-ceiling windows on every other wall, giving its occupants a spectacular view of the surrounding area.
