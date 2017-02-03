Model assesses interventions for bovi...

Model assesses interventions for bovine tuberculosis in Morocco

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: EurekAlert!

Efforts to reduce the tuberculosis burden, therefore, must include strategies to reduce incidence of the bacteria in animals using "One Health" approach. Researchers reporting in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases have used a disease modeling approach to analyze the cost and effectiveness of interventions aimed at bovine tuberculosis among cattle in Morocco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan 14 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan 6 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC