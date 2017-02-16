Mocidade Independente Samba School Ready For Carnival 2017
Formed in Rio's Zona Oeste in 1955, samba school Mocidade Independente do Padre Miguel this year takes its inspiration from the area's notorious heat, as if competes in Rio's 2017 Carnival parades at the SambA3dromo. The school, finding parallel stars in the Moroccan national flag and its own green-and-white flag, hopes to become this year's champion of the Grupo Especial for the first time since 1996.
