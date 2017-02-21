Marchers Take A Stand On Climate Change
"Climate action is under attack and we must take a stand to continue the efforts we've pledged under the Paris Climate Agreement! Now more than ever, action must be taken to preserve our living planet; not just for us, but for our future generations," reads the website of Pennsylvania Council of Churches. and others gathered in Philadelphia Sunday, Feb. 19, to stand in solidarity to send a message that they continue to support our country's participation in the Paris Climate Agreements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loquitur.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC