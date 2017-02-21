Marchers Take A Stand On Climate Change

Marchers Take A Stand On Climate Change

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Loquitur

"Climate action is under attack and we must take a stand to continue the efforts we've pledged under the Paris Climate Agreement! Now more than ever, action must be taken to preserve our living planet; not just for us, but for our future generations," reads the website of Pennsylvania Council of Churches. and others gathered in Philadelphia Sunday, Feb. 19, to stand in solidarity to send a message that they continue to support our country's participation in the Paris Climate Agreements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loquitur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,663 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC