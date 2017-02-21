MAE celebrates 55 years of diplomatic relations Romania-Morocco: A...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its belief that "relations between Romania and the Kingdom of Morocco will amplify and will get to know new directions of action, based on the status of our country as a member state of the European Union and Morocco's as a partner with advanced status in the relation with the EU, in the interest of both nations and stability of the Mediterranean region", shows a press release of MAE, in the context of marching 55 years of diplomatic relations. "Friendship and cooperation relations between Romania and the Kingdom of Morocco were permanently characterized as being relations of trust and reciprocal respect and met, in all this period, a continuous and consistent development", the quoted source shows.
