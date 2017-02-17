King of Morocco in Ghana for bilatera...

King of Morocco in Ghana for bilateral talks

Friday Feb 17

The King of the Kingdom of Morocco, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, accompanied by some members of his government and business leaders have arrived in Ghana for a three-day visit. The visit comes a few days after his country was accepted into the African Union.

