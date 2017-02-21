KhevenhA1 4ller.
I give you the family KhevenhA1 4ller : KhevenhA1 4ller is the name of a Carinthian noble family, documented there since 1356, with its ancestral seat at Landskron Castle. In the 16th century, the family split into the two branches of KhevenhA1 4ller-Frankenburg, Imperial Counts from 1593, and KhevenhA1 4ller-Hochosterwitz, raised to Imperial Counts in 1725 and, as KhevenhA1 4ller-Metsch, to princely rank in 1763.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Languagehat.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC