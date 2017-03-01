Kate Moss, Catherine Deneuve and Char...

Kate Moss, Catherine Deneuve and Charlotte Gainsbourg Attend Saint Laurent Show

Read more: Women's Wear Daily

The house dished out blankets at the chilly event, held in the courtyard of the brand's future headquarters on Rue de Bellechasse. COLD FRONT: Clad in barely-there minis, Eva Herzigova and Charlotte Gainsbourg braved the cold at the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday night, perched on marble seating in a stripped-back, industrial set rigged with scaffolding in the courtyard of the brand's future headquarters on Rue de Bellechasse.

Chicago, IL

