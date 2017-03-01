Kate Moss, Catherine Deneuve and Charlotte Gainsbourg Attend Saint Laurent Show
The house dished out blankets at the chilly event, held in the courtyard of the brand's future headquarters on Rue de Bellechasse. COLD FRONT: Clad in barely-there minis, Eva Herzigova and Charlotte Gainsbourg braved the cold at the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday night, perched on marble seating in a stripped-back, industrial set rigged with scaffolding in the courtyard of the brand's future headquarters on Rue de Bellechasse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC