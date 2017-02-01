Inspired by the interiors of boutique hotels around the world, author Sara Bliss wanted to share easy and affordable tips on how to bring that style home. In "Hotel Chic at Home" , she tries to capture the transformative power of travel, and that moment in a stylish hotel when you say to yourself, "Why can't my life be more like this every day?" Bliss, author of seven books including "Exotic Style" and "The Thoroughly Modern Married Girl," gathers design ideas from innovative small hotels, from Marrakech, Morocco to Palm Springs, California, and talks with some of the designers.

