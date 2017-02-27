H.E. Mrs Faouz El Achchabi, Ambassado...

H.E. Mrs Faouz El Achchabi, Ambassador of The Kingdom of Morocco in...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Nine O'Clock

Morocco and Romania have celebrated on February 20, 2017, the fifty-fifth anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relationship. This event is an opportunity to underline the excellence of this special relationship, which is based on a long tradition of a fruitful cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,412 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC