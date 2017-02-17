Ghana and Morocco sign 27 MOUs

The government of Ghana together with some Private Sector Organizations and the Kingdom of Morocco have signed 27 Memorandums of Understanding . Government will deal directly with 5 of the MOUs whiles the private sector will work on 22. The MOUs signed today at a ceremony held at the Flagstaff House and witnessed by both President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo and King Mohammed VI is aimed at positioning the Ghanaian economy to tap into and learn from the Moroccan economic success.

