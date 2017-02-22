Frenchman who signed Arabic terrorism...

Frenchman who signed Arabic terrorism confession appeals

The Washington Post

RABAT, Morocco - A Frenchman arrested in anti-terrorism raids in Morocco is in court to appeal his conviction, claiming he signed a confession in Arabic that he could neither read nor understand. The case of Thomas Gallay has drawn criticism from rights groups and France's former justice minister, who say his confession, trial and conviction were unfair.

Chicago, IL

