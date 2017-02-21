Elephant picks up branch and HURLS it jeep in South Africa

Annoyed elephant picks up a branch and HURLS it at a safari jeep after walking menacingly towards the passengers in South Africa An elephant which was frustrated by passengers on South African safari hurled a branch at the jeep they were sitting in. Terrifying footage, filmed earlier this month in Sungulwane, shows the large mammal approaching the jeep in a menacing manner as one of the guides taps the side of the vehicle to keep the animal away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.