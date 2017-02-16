Curbing global warming requires more than words'
With the international community changing tack to advance the low-carbon economy, Korea should act on its promise to cut greenhouse gas emissions and muster global cooperation toward its materialization, a renowned scholar on climate change has said. In an interview with The Korea Herald, professor Chung Suh-yong of Korea University's Graduate School of International Studies, stressed the "implementation" of the country's commitment to the Paris agreement in 2015 was essential.
