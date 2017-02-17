Cosan 'optimistic' on sugar prices, d...

Cosan 'optimistic' on sugar prices, despite benign Brazilian weather

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Agrimoney.com

Cosan said it was "optimistic" over sugar and ethanol prices, citing setbacks to world production, and containing expectations for output next season in Brazil, where it is the top-ranked cane crusher. Cosan acknowledged that in Brazil's key Centre South region, where the 2017-18 cane processing season begins in April, "weather has been favour so far, with good rains".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agrimoney.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC