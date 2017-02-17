Cosan 'optimistic' on sugar prices, despite benign Brazilian weather
Cosan said it was "optimistic" over sugar and ethanol prices, citing setbacks to world production, and containing expectations for output next season in Brazil, where it is the top-ranked cane crusher. Cosan acknowledged that in Brazil's key Centre South region, where the 2017-18 cane processing season begins in April, "weather has been favour so far, with good rains".
