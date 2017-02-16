Continue Reading...

On the last day of the 22nd Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Marrakech, Morocco in November 2016, the 48 most vulnerable countries in the Climate Vulnerable Forum made a unilateral declaration that they intended to shift to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050 without any preconditions. This remarkable show of leadership from the most vulnerable countries counteracted the previous gloom that had followed the results of the presidential elections in the US.

