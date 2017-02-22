.com | Morocco tops new survey on quality of African urban life

Four Moroccan cities, led by Marrakesh, ranked among the top 10 African cities for quality of life in a new survey published on Tuesday. Marrakesh, nicknamed the Ochre City for the walls surrounding its old medina district, clinched the top ranking, with three other Moroccan cities - Casablanca, Rabat and Fez - in the top 10. "They are cities that are not huge, where real work has been done to improve infrastructure, people's quality of life housing in a stable political context," said Swiss urban sociologist Jerome Chenal, who directed the survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.