Climate change champs meet Non-State actors

10 hrs ago

Update: 7:18PM FIJI'S Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Agriculture and National Disaster Management and Climate Champion Inia Seruiratu and Fiji's Climate Ambassador Deo Saran participated in the Post-COP22 Meeting with Non-State Actors in rabat, Morocco. The meeting focused on the coordination of civil society group in order to strengthen the impact of their contributions and consolidate their crucial involvement; coordination between the COP22 Presidency and incoming COP23 Presidency; Preparation for the Bonn Conference in May 2017 and Linking with the Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action.

Chicago, IL

