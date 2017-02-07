Ashley Graham wiggles in lacy blue lingerie from her range

Shake your pants! Ashley Graham sets pulses racing as she seductively wiggles her shapely curves in lacy blue lingerie from her range And on Tuesday, the brunette beauty treated her army of Instagram followers to a delightful sight, as she uploaded a video of herself dancing in a blue lingerie set. In a clip captioned 'rock wit it', the 28-year-old stands before a stunning backdrop in the set of bra and panties as she wiggles side to side with her hands on her hips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.