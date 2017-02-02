Akufo-Addo charges African leaders to...

Akufo-Addo charges African leaders to implement new policy measures agreed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged fellow African leaders to do well to help implement the raft of policy measures agreed to at the Summit, so as to meet the aspirations and wishes of their peoples. Speaking on African Union's theme for 2017, "Harnessing the demographic dividend through investments in the Youth" he said Africa's present generation must "be at the measure of their history."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan 14 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan 6 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC