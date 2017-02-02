Akufo-Addo charges African leaders to implement new policy measures agreed
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged fellow African leaders to do well to help implement the raft of policy measures agreed to at the Summit, so as to meet the aspirations and wishes of their peoples. Speaking on African Union's theme for 2017, "Harnessing the demographic dividend through investments in the Youth" he said Africa's present generation must "be at the measure of their history."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan 14
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan 6
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC