Akufo-Addo charges African leaders to implement new policy measures agreed

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged fellow African leaders to do well to help implement the raft of policy measures agreed to at the Summit, so as to meet the aspirations and wishes of their peoples. Speaking on African Union's theme for 2017, "Harnessing the demographic dividend through investments in the Youth" he said Africa's present generation must "be at the measure of their history."

