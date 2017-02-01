African Union summit comes to a close with a readmitted Morocco and criticism of Trump
The 28th Summit of the African Union ended early Wednesday as it criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. President Alpha Conde of Guinea, who was elected new chairman of the African Union, expressed solidarity with Somali and Sudan - two countries whose citizens are affected by the Trump administration's travel ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan 14
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan 6
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC