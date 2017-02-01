African Union summit comes to a close...

African Union summit comes to a close with a readmitted Morocco and criticism of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

The 28th Summit of the African Union ended early Wednesday as it criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. President Alpha Conde of Guinea, who was elected new chairman of the African Union, expressed solidarity with Somali and Sudan - two countries whose citizens are affected by the Trump administration's travel ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan 14 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan 6 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC