Top Climate Stories to Watch in 2017

On the one hand, renewable energy use has never been higher - but on the other hand, 2016 brought with it news of record fossil fuel consumption, as well. Meanwhile, the Paris Climate Agreement went into force on November 4, far sooner than anyone ever expected, signaling a new era of international climate action - but just a few days later, the U.S., the second-largest emitter in the world, elected a new president who has called global warming a hoax and pledged to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement as soon as possible.

