Thousands of Moroccans stage anti-gov...

Thousands of Moroccans stage anti-government demos

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: The Peninsula

Moroccan trainee teachers take part in a rally in Rabat on January 29, 2017, to protest against police violence and government-proposed decrees for the employment of trainees. AFP / FADEL SENNA Rabat: Thousands of Moroccans took to the streets of Rabat on Sunday for anti-government demonstrations calling for action against corruption and better conditions for trainee teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan 14 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan 6 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,674 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC