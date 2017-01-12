St. Berard and Companions
Roman martyrology: In the city of Marrakech in the Maghreb , martyred saints Berard, Peter, Adjute, Accurs, Odo and Vitalis, All Franciscan Friars were sent by Saint Francis himself to evangelize the Moors. They were arrested in Seville and moved to Marrakec, where they were put to the torture and beheaded.
