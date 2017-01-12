Silver Bluff Rd closed for water main...

Silver Bluff Rd closed for water main relocation

Yesterday

An area of Silver Bluff Road between Centre South Boulevard and Town Creek Road will be closed to all traffic from 7:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Then until 9:30 a.m., one lane of Silver Bluff Road will be open.

Chicago, IL

