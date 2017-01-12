Silver Bluff Rd closed for water main relocation
An area of Silver Bluff Road between Centre South Boulevard and Town Creek Road will be closed to all traffic from 7:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Then until 9:30 a.m., one lane of Silver Bluff Road will be open.
