PetroMaroc Provides Update on Debenture Restructuring Transaction

PetroMaroc Corporation plc , wishes to provide an update respecting the restructuring of the Cdn $11.09 million principal amount of secured debentures of the Company. As previously reported in the Company's press release dated November 9, 2016, the Debentures will be rolled into a new class of secured, redeemable, debentures, issuable in series, with all principal and interest due and payable in full on January 31, 2018 .

