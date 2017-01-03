Original Jewish names restored to Mar...

Original Jewish names restored to Marrakech neighborhood at request of King

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

A historically Jewish neighborhood of Marrakech will have its original names restored under the instructions of Moroccan King Mohammed VI. The Interior Ministry announced that, following the King's recent visit to what is currently known as the Essalam district, it will be rechristened as El Mellah, according to Maghreb Arabe Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 10
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,623 • Total comments across all topics: 277,603,769

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC