Original Jewish names restored to Marrakech neighborhood at request of King
A historically Jewish neighborhood of Marrakech will have its original names restored under the instructions of Moroccan King Mohammed VI. The Interior Ministry announced that, following the King's recent visit to what is currently known as the Essalam district, it will be rechristened as El Mellah, according to Maghreb Arabe Press.
