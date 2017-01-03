Obama's greatest failure? His failure to understand history: David Greenberg
The coffin of Zineb Ait Assi from Beni Mellal, who was killed in the New Year's Eve attack in Istanbul, during her arrival at Casablanca Fret airport, in Casablanca, Morocco, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Dozens of people were killed in the mass shooting that took place in front of and inside a popular Istanbul nightclub in the first hours of New Year's Day.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan 6
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
