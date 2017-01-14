Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now Facing Threats to the Survival of the Human Species
One of the smartest people on the planet says electing Donald Trump as president poses a grave threat to the survival of humanity. "We now face are the most severe that have ever arisen in human history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan 6
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
|US election looms large over UN climate talks
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC