Muslim environmentalists give their r...

Muslim environmentalists give their religion - and their mosques - a fresh coat of green

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WGBH

Marrakech's Koutoubia mosque has soaked up the Moroccan sun for nearly 900 years. Now it also puts those rays to work generating clean electricity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 10
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,787 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC