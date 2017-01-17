Morocco's King Mohammed VI to visit G...

Morocco's King Mohammed VI to visit Ghana

Tuesday

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, of the Kingdom of Morocco, will from Wednesday, January 18, 2017, begin an official visit to Ghana. The visit is aimed at deepening the existing, cordial relations between Ghana and Morocco, as well present an opportunity to define new areas of cooperation that would serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

Chicago, IL

