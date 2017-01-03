Morocco welcomes migrants through hum...

Morocco welcomes migrants through humanitarian policy

Read more: Korea Herald

The government of Morocco has begun the second phase of a campaign aimed at welcoming illegal migrants into the country and improving their lives, according to the Moroccan Embassy in Seoul. The initiative, led by King Mohammed VI, targets receiving and integrating some 25,000 people from sub-Saharan countries under the auspices of the Moroccan National Commission.

Chicago, IL

