Morocco political deadlock deepens as...

Morocco political deadlock deepens as premier ends coalition talks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Morocco's prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main coalition partners three months after the country's elections, deepening the worst political deadlock since the 2011 Arab Spring. Abdelilah Benkirane, secretary-general of the Islamist Justice and Development party , arrives at a polling station in Rabat October 7, 2016 REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal RABAT: Morocco's prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main coalition partners three months after the country's elections, deepening the worst political deadlock since the 2011 Arab Spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan 6 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,778,454

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC