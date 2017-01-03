Morocco political deadlock deepens as premier ends coalition talks
Morocco's prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main coalition partners three months after the country's elections, deepening the worst political deadlock since the 2011 Arab Spring. Abdelilah Benkirane, secretary-general of the Islamist Justice and Development party , arrives at a polling station in Rabat October 7, 2016 REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal RABAT: Morocco's prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main coalition partners three months after the country's elections, deepening the worst political deadlock since the 2011 Arab Spring.
