Morocco political deadlock deepens as premier ends coalition talks

Morocco's prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main coalition partners three months after the country's elections, deepening the worst political deadlock since the 2011 Arab Spring. Abdelilah Benkirane, secretary-general of the Islamist Justice and Development party, arrives at a polling station in Rabat October 7, 2016 REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal RABAT: Morocco's prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main coalition partners three months after the country's elections, deepening the worst political deadlock since the 2011 Arab Spring.

