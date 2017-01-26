Morocco dismantles IS-linked terror cell, weapons arsenal

Rabat, Jan 27 - Moroccan security services have managed to stop a dangerous terror attack as they on Friday dismantled a terror cell linked to the Islamic State that stretched across several cities, said the Interior Ministry. In a statement, the ministry said the cell comprised seven members who all followed the IS and had in their power an arsenal that contained two explosive belts, a machine gun with a night vision device and seven pistols, Efe news reported.

