Morocco: As AU Readmits Morocco, Membership of Sahrawi Republic Set to Cause Division

As Morocco waits to be readmitted to the African Union, it is pushing for the suspension of Western Sahara from the continental body, placing the AU in a difficult position. The Moroccan parliament ratified the Constitutive Act of the AU ahead of the 28th AU Summit to be held in Addis Ababa on January 30-31, as this is a key prerequisite for AU membership.

