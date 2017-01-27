Morocco arrests seven suspected milit...

Morocco arrests seven suspected militants and seizes weapons

Moroccan authorities said on Friday they had arrested seven suspected militants linked to Islamic State and seized weapons and explosive belts. A statement from the interior ministry said the group had ties with commanders of the Sunni Islamist group in Syria, Iraq and Libya and had set up a hideout in the coastal town of El-Jadida.

