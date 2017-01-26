Mississippi State University, Internatio ...
The Institute of International Education honored Mississippi State University on Monday with an Andrew Heiskell Award for Innovation in International Education for its partnership with Morocco's International University of Rabat . In 2015, the two universities launched a dual degree program in automotive and aerospace engineering that has since grown to include projects to improve primary and secondary school education and redesign workforce training in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, and other sectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan 14
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan 6
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Extreme weather linked to global warming
|Nov '16
|Getting The Scien...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC