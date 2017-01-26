Mississippi State University, Internatio ...

Mississippi State University, Interna...

The Institute of International Education honored Mississippi State University on Monday with an Andrew Heiskell Award for Innovation in International Education for its partnership with Morocco's International University of Rabat . In 2015, the two universities launched a dual degree program in automotive and aerospace engineering that has since grown to include projects to improve primary and secondary school education and redesign workforce training in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, and other sectors.

