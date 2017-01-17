Medifirst Solutions to Present Its Time Machine Laser in Morocco and Dubai
Medifirst is pleased to announce that its President and Medical Director will be presenting its FDA cleared laser technology at a medical conference on January 27th in Casablanca, Morocco and on February 1st in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The conference in Casablanca will host about 100 physicians who will be specifically attending to see a presentation and demonstration of the Infrared Time Machine Laser.
