Medifirst Solutions to Present Its Ti...

Medifirst Solutions to Present Its Time Machine Laser in Morocco and Dubai

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Medifirst is pleased to announce that its President and Medical Director will be presenting its FDA cleared laser technology at a medical conference on January 27th in Casablanca, Morocco and on February 1st in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The conference in Casablanca will host about 100 physicians who will be specifically attending to see a presentation and demonstration of the Infrared Time Machine Laser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan 14 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan 6 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,691 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC