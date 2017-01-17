Maya Gold & Silver Inc.: Zgounder Silver Mine Poured 49,883 ounces...
Maya Gold & Silver Inc. today reported a production of 49,883 ounces of silver during the month of December 2016 at its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco. A total of 5,337 tonnes of dry material were processed at an average head grade of 334.5 g/t Ag; The new 2Ybis body was located at the contact of a dolerite dyke and strongly chloritized and sericitized metasediments.
