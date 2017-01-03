Marrakesh Neighborhood Returning to Original Jewish Name
The Essalam neighborhood will be renamed El Mellah, and the original names of the streets and town squares also will be restored, according to reports. The order comes from the king following a request by the president of the Jewish community, according to the Moroccan State Press Agency.
