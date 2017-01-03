Marrakesh Neighborhood Returning to O...

Marrakesh Neighborhood Returning to Original Jewish Name

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Forward

The Essalam neighborhood will be renamed El Mellah, and the original names of the streets and town squares also will be restored, according to reports. The order comes from the king following a request by the president of the Jewish community, according to the Moroccan State Press Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... 2 hr Aspen 2
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Extreme weather linked to global warming Nov '16 Getting The Scien... 1
News US election looms large over UN climate talks Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,793 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,676

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC